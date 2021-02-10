Laser used to engrave patterns into coconuts and watermelons ahead of Lunar New Year in Vietnam

A Vietnamese shop used a laser to engrave patterns onto coconuts and watermelons for the upcoming Lunar New Year.
In the video, captured in Hà Nội in Vietnam on January 19, a laser created impressive patterns on the shells of a coconut and a watermelon.
To meet the demand of using coconuts as a decoration during Lunar New Year, the shop used a laser instead of a handmade method to make carving patterns on melons quickly and accurately.
Customers can request the patterns to be carved on the coconuts and melons and it only takes a few minutes to complete the product by using the laser.
It cost around USD$3 to $5.