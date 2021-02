'Something magical happened': Mom of driver who plunged from overpass grateful he's alive

A traffic camera recorded the moment the 34-year-old Pewaukee man's pickup truck drove up a frozen snowbank and tumbled to the road below.

ROAD TO RECOVERY AHEAD.THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATIONVIDEO SENDS A CHILL, THE PICK-UPTRUCK SKIDDING SATURDAYLAUNCHING ON A RAMP OF PACKEDSNOW AND ICE OVER THE SIDE OFTHE ZOO INTERCHANGE RAMPRETAINING WALL ONTO I-94 BELOW.A SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CAME ON THESCENE SECONDS LATER.HE CAME OFF THE INTERCHANGERAMP COME FROM WEST TO NORTH.HE IS IN A LOT OF PAIN.