Laura Kuenssberg caught complaining PM did not answer her question at briefing

Journalist Laura Kuenssberg’s frustration over the Prime Minister’s answer to her question was caught on air during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.After asking Boris Johnson whether people could book summer holidays yet, the BBC’s political editor could be heard saying: “Er, he didn’t answer the question.”
BBC's Laura Kuenssberg Gives Her Honest Assessment Of Press Briefing Answer
An audio mixup meant viewers were given Laura Kuenssberg's off-mic comment to the answers given to her at the press briefing.
