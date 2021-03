This Year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Will Not Have Amateurs Or Fans Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will temporarily succumb to the limitations of COVID this year.

An event that usually teams up PGA Tour pros and celebrity amateurs will be formatted more like the typical tournament.

Hollywood stars and athletes from other sports won't be on hand.

Neither will fans, for that matter.

Katie Johnston reports.