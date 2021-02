AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Plays On Without Celebrities & Fans In 2021

The PGA Tour makes it's annual visit to Pebble Beach this week but the tournament will have a much different look.

Celebrities will not pair up with professionals during the four rounds this year and fans will not be in attendance due to the pandemic.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Director Steve John joins Dennis O'Donnell on Game Day to preview the event.

(2-8-21)