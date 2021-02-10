Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail

Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation.
Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
A Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Hathloul was arrested just before the ban on female driving was lifted. She had also protested against..
Prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has been released from prison after spending more than 1,000 days..