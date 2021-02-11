Domestic Flights airfare to be hiked by upto Rs 5,600 as Govt increases fare band| Oneindia News

Government has increased the minimum and maximum price band on the domestic flight prices.

As per a report, government has hiked the minimum price band by 10% and maximum price band by 30%.

Indian and Chinese military tanks were seen moving back, in a video , as the two sides reached an agreement on disengagement on both the north and south bank of the Pangong Lake, ending a months-long standoff in the area.

Leading a scathing attack on the Modi Govt, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said said in parliament today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the country on a we two, our two policy.

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster has risen to 35 and 200 people are still missing.

In the Chamoli district, Governor Baby Rani Maurya also visited the tunnel rescue site to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation.

#DomesticFlights #GlacierBurst #LACStandoff