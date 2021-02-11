Taylor Swift to Drop Re-Recorded 'Love Story' at Midnight

Swift made the announcement on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday.

I'm so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I'm putting out my version of my song, "Love Story," which was originally on my album, 'Fearless.', Taylor Swift, on 'Good Morning America'.

Swift also said that she has "finished recording all of 'Fearless'" and it'll be coming out "soon.".

Though she didn't reveal a release date for the re-recorded album, Swift shared a first look at the new album cover.

.

Six never-before-heard "songs from the vault" will be added to the album, bringing the track list up to 26 songs.

After appearing on 'Good Morning America,' Swift posted a statement about the album on social media with an Easter egg leading fans to believe 'Fearless' could drop on April 9