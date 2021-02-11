Trio of Young, Black, Female Activist Leaders Inspire Change through ‘Freedom March NYC’

It’s August, 2020, and Chelsea Miller’s voice booms through a megaphone, echoing across the National Mall in Washington D.C.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom!” A throng of marchers hundreds thick repeats in unison.

Miller, the 24-year-old co-founder of activist group Freedom March NYC, isn’t fazed by the moment.

Only the mission matters.

“We had to let leaders know we’re not going to be intimidated by the very systems that seek to silence us,” she says.

Just three months after launching Freedom March NYC in May, 2020, with close friend and fellow Columbia graduate, Nialah Edari, the grass roots organization had taken them from leading their first peaceful protest through Washington Square Park t...