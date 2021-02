KC Walmarts to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday

TO CORONAVIRUS --AND THE VACCINES AREON THEIR WAY.TODAY -- SHIPMENTSBEGAN IN THE FEDERALPROGRAM DELIVERINGDOSES DIRECTLY TOPHARMACIES.TOMORROW -- PEOPLE INOUR REGION CAN GET ACOVID-19 VACCINE ATSOME PHARMACIES --INCLUDING SEVERALWAL-MART LOCATIONS.AND AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON FOUND -- IT'S ASIGN OF PROGRESS TOSOME WHO ARE WAITINGFOR AN ANSWER.PEOPLE ON BOTH SIDESOF THE STATE LINE AREFRUSTRATED.LYNETTE FISK -SI'm on lists everywhereand nobody can help me.LESTER KERSCHNER -SWe're on their lists, we'reon every list we can be on.THEY'RE TALKING ABOUTTHE WAITING LISTS FOR ACOVID-19 VACCINE.NEARLY A MONTH AGO ISWHEN THEY FIRST SIGNEDUP.KERSCHNERSIt's frustrating and youknow, I feel like there'snothing I can do about it.WITH LIMITED DOSES OFTHE VACCINE "PEOPLE ARE LEFT WAITINGFOR AN EMAIL OR PHONECALL TO LET THEM KNOWIT'S THEIR TURN.KERSCHNERSWell, you can't give it ifyou don't have it.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGWHILE THESE ARE JUST AFEW PEOPLE WHO HAVESTRUGGLED GETTING ANAPPOINTMENT "THERE IS HOPE..STARTING TOMORROWSEVERAL WALMART ANDSAMS CLUB LOCATIONS INTHE METRO WILL STARTOFFERING THE VACCINE.FISKSI went online to Walmartbecause in the paper today itsays Walmart is going to havethem and I was able to getappointments next week atWalmart in IndependenceELIGIBLE PEOPLE CANSCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT ATWALMART AND SAMS CLUBTO RECEIVE THEIRVACCINE AS LONG ASDOSES LAST.VACCINES WILL BEAVAILABLE TO THOSE WHOMEET THE CURRENTPHASE OF VACCINEELIGIBILITY IN THE STATE" AND AT NO COST.DALE FISKSIt means that we can gettogether with our family again,so it's just, it means a lot.VACCINE APPOINTMENTSAT WALMART AND SAMSCLUB ARE CAPABLETHROUGH THE U.S.FEDERAL RETAILPHARMACY PROGRAMIN Kansas City, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NEWS.YOU CAN SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT THROUGHWALMARTS WEBSITE.DESPITE LOCAL STORESOFFERING THE VACCINE --THE WEBSITE SAIDWALMART LOCATIONS INYOUR AREA DO NOTADMINISTER THEVACCINES.ACCORDING TO REPORTS,THE