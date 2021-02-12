COVID-19 vaccinations by the numbers

- meaning vaccinations will slow down.

As more vaccines are administered here in north alabama -- we're getting our first look at the racial breakdown on who exactly is receiving the vaccine.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at john hunt park.

Will -- we know over the course of the pandemic -- black residents in our community have been disproportionat ely impacted by the virus.

Is the data showing the same for vaccinations?

Right now -- that appears to be what we're seeing so far.

As of today -- nearly 30 percent of all covid-related deaths have come from the black community -- but only about 11 percent of all vaccinations have gone to black residents.

Unfortunately, the word that comes to mind is 'inequities,' which has kind of been the word that has been discussed since the very beginning of this pandemic.

Even before the pandemic began -- del smith and his company acclinate -- has been working to knock down some of the inequities in the health care system.

He says seeing the stark vaccine numbers and who has been receiving them so far is disappointing.

Del smith, co-founder, acclinate the data shows us that the very populations that are being impacted the most by this particular virus are the populations that are least likely to either have access to or are choosing to get vaccinated.

According to data released on thursday by the state -- only 11 percent of the vaccine doses have gone to black alabamians compared to nearly 55 percent of white residents.

Put another way -- about four- point-six percent of the black population has been vaccinated so far compared to about eight- point-five percent of the white population.

Smith says vaccine hesitancy among minorities doesn't represent the full picture.

You have issues of access and distribution.

And so, particularly in rural communities and underserved communities, they don't have the same level of hospitals and healthcare providers to be able to even get access to the vaccine.

Right now -- the alabama department of public health is seeking proposals for ways to reach high-risk and underserved communities.

One method is tapping into the network of black-led churches.

Troy gardner, pastor, fellowship of faith church churches are also beginning to become sites for the vaccine as well and i'm hoping that fellowship of faith could be a site for others as well to take the vaccine too.

Troy gardner was one of several black faith leaders who took the vaccine as an example for the community.

He says that not only are members of his congregation starting to change their minds regarding the vaccine -- but his family members as well.

My mom is one.

My mother-in-law and father-in-law, they are another and they were not as apprehensive about taking it after i received my vaccine.

We need to do even more to leverage the trust that they have for the communities and also, just the opportunity that we can find out from specifically: what is the best mechanism in order to reach them where they are in order to deliver the vaccine to them.

On a federal level -- last night -- vice president harris also held a meeting with the african-american mayors association to further discuss not only improving equity when it comes to getting this vaccine -- but also regarding the higher rates of certain diseases and co-morbidities in certain groups.

Reporting live in huntsville -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.