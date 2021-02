CCSD, ESEA reach agreement for return to school

ONE STEP CLOSER TO THECLASSROOM.C-C-S-D LEADERS... AGREEINGWITH THE CLARK COUNTYASSOCIATION OF SCHOOLADMINISTRATORS TO BRING "PRE-K"THROUGH THIRD GRADE STUDENTSBACK... FOR HYBRID LEARNING..C-C-S-D LEADERS HAVE AGREED TOCONDUCT DAILY CHECKS FORSYMPTOMS..MONTHLY COVID-19 TESTING..CONTACT TRACING..PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO ALLEMPLOYEES..AND DEEP CLEANING FOR ALLBUILDINGS AND CLASSROOMS...ALL C-C-S-D EMPLOYEES CAN ALSOGET THEIR COVID-19 VACCINESRIGHT NOW...YOU CAN USE YOUR DISTRICT EMAILTO REGISTER FOR AN APPOINTMENT..WE HAVE LINKS TO SIGN UP FOR ANAPPOINTMENT ON OUR WEBSITE.JUST GO TO KTNV DOT COM SLASHCOVID 19 VACCINE...