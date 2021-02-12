The Teen With The Swollen Body | BORN DIFFERENT

18-YEAR-OLD Bella Roberts was born with a rare form of lymphoedema called Hennekam syndrome.

Unlike most people with lymphedema who experience swelling due to excess fluid in one or two limbs, Bella has swelling throughout her entire body.

Bella, who says she is one of the few people in the world with her specific form of lymphedema, has also experienced stunted growth from her condition.

To manage her condition, Bella takes several different medications, to help reduce the swelling.

However, despite the medicine, Bella still has a visually different appearance to most and this sometimes became the source of bullying at school.

Even now as an adult, she still receives negative comments, as well as undesirable looks and stares from people she doesn’t know.

Her condition, aside from causing a visual difference, also means that she can’t exercise or walk around for too long, and she also finds it difficult to find clothes that fit.

Undeterred by life's obstacles, Bella is a super positive person, who has a fantastic network of friends and family that support her and love her for outgoing personality.

Bella is now at university studying film and hopes to be the first disabled female to win a BAFTA for Directing.