Gina Carano dropped from Mandalorian: What decided it? | Oneindia News

Mandalorian star Gina Carano was dropped by Lucasfilm for comparing the treatment received by Republicans to the treatment received by Jews.

Her controversial opinions and her vocal support for Trump lost her fans.

She was finally dropped by the studio after it considered it for 2 months.

However, was her cancellation entirely fair?

