Dow Movers: DIS, JPM

In early trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 10.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.7%.

Walt Disney is showing a gain of 3.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.1%, and American Express, trading up 1.1% on the day.