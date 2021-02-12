Officials push for travel ban in Florida

Do to the increase of COVID cases, Officials at the white house are trying to push for a domestic travel ban.
No decision is final as of right now.
A potential domestic travel ban has state leaders and local business owners worried during one of the Tampa Bay area’s busiest..
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will oppose any travel restrictions to or from Florida.