Indonesian Lion dancer performed on the first day of Chinese New Year

Indonesian Ethnic-Chinese people give red envelopes containing some money to lion dancers who perform on the first day during Chinese New Year of the Ox at a shopping mall in Medan, North Sumatra on February 12, 2021.

Chinese New Year is most important festival in the Chinese calendar and is celebrated widely throughout Asia.

The celebrations are usually dazzling sensations such as a lion dance performance and the tradition of offering red envelopes, known as "ang pao", of the married and although not married.

The Chinese community in Indonesia, a country where nearly 90 percent of the population is Muslim, is preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Ox amid the COVID-19 pandemic.