Divers perform traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Ox in Indonesia
12 Feb 2021

Divers perform traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Ox in Indonesia Divers in Jakarta, Indonesia, wear costumes to perform a traditional lion dance to celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Ox on Friday (February 12).

