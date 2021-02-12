Chinese town celebrates Lunar New Year with spectacular fire dragon dance

The traditional fire dragon dance was performed in southern China's Changle Town on February 4 to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
In the video, several men held a long dragon while other villagers sprayed the fire from burning charcoal and fireworks onto the dancers.
The fire dragon dance has a long history, dating back to the Qing Dynasty.
It is performed during some traditional festivals such as Chinese New Year and the Lantern Festival.