Chinese town celebrates Lunar New Year with spectacular fire dragon dance

The traditional fire dragon dance was performed in southern China's Changle Town on February 4 to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

In the video, several men held a long dragon while other villagers sprayed the fire from burning charcoal and fireworks onto the dancers.

The fire dragon dance has a long history, dating back to the Qing Dynasty.

It is performed during some traditional festivals such as Chinese New Year and the Lantern Festival.