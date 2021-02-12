Britney Spears Wins Judge's Favor in Latest Conservatorship Hearing

On Feb.

11, Los Angeles Judge Brenda Penny sided with Britney's legal team to give a third party as much power as her father, Jamie Spears, in managing her finances.

That third party is financial company Bessemer Trust.

Jamie has been ordered to work with the company to form a budget and investment plan for Britney.

Britney has long wanted her father to be removed as her conservator, which he was appointed as in 2008 after the singer had exhibited mental health issues.

Jamie's legal team claims his guidance has helped Britney's estate go from being in debt to having a valuation of over $60 million.

Though they've called the co-conservatorship "unclear and ambiguous by design," Jamie's attorneys said he welcomes working with Bessemer Trust.

.

The Probate Court's rulings today show the court's confidence in our client Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust to manage the conservatorship of Ms. Spears' estate together, Jamie Spears' attorneys, via statement.

My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter, Jamie Spears' attorneys, via statement.

The #FreeBritney movement has gained renewed momentum following the release of 'Framing Britney Spears' on Hulu.

Both parties will return to court on March 17