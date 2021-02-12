'The plan is working': Hancock reacts to falling R value

The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus has fallen below 1 for the first time since July and is now estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9 across the UK.

"Everyone can have confidence the plan is working" said Matt Hancock as he reacted to the news on Friday.

He said "it's clearly good news that the number of cases is coming down", although he added "there's still a long way to go".

Report by Thomasl.

