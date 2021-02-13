Sheriff's Office Honoring Deputy

WAAY 31's Sierra Phillips joins us life outside of dekalb county sheriffs office where a dedication ceremony was held for a North East Alabama Deputy.

A lasting memorial is now in place to honor a northeast alabama deputy.

He died after getting sick with covid-19.

Take a look behind me you'll see the sheriff's office now features the names of three men..

The sally port is named in honor of mickey bowen..

He's a deputy who died from complications due to the coronavirus last year.

Today a project years in the making culminated in this ceremony honoring bowen and two other dekalb county leaders.

Welden- "he literally gave his life for people, he didn't know, from a virus that has wreaked havoc on this country."

When deputy mickey bowen died from coronavirus complications in october of 2020- the sheriff's office decided to add him to the list of those to memorialized in this way.

You're looking at the now "mickey bowen sallyport".

After mickey bowen's passing in october, the office lost another member to the virus in january- lt.

Jeff bain.

Welden- "we're a family here, so when you lose someone, it hurts, you don't get over it you just have to work together and push on and try to get through it together."

The sheriff's office now bears the name of former commission president charles bell.

The detention center is named after former sheriff cecil reed "wonderful, complete surprise, but its wonderful, i appreciate it."

Both reed and bell were instrumental in the effort to build this office behind me.

Reporting live in dekalb county sierra phillips waay31 news.

