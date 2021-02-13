911 LONE STAR Season 2 - Meet Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein)

911 LONE STAR Season 2 - Meet Gwyneth - The cast talks about Owen Strand's ex-wife Gwyneth, played by Lisa Edelstein.

Actress Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Pearson,” “Firefly”) joins Season Two of 9-1-1: LONE STAR premiering Monday, January 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), as Captain TOMMY VEGA.

But even as CPT.

OWEN STRAND (Rob Lowe) welcomes Vega to the 126, he must face the unexpected arrival of his ex-wife, Gwyneth (recurring guest star Lisa Edelstein, “House”), who visits Austin to check on their firefighter son, T.K.

(Ronen Rubinstein), following the injuries he sustained at the end of last season.

All of this occurs as the rescue squad must deal with an emergency that the Texas capital has never encountered before.

The series also stars Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva and Julian Works.

9-1-1: LONE STAR is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators and executive producers.

Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J.

Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe are executive producers.

Minear and Raisani serve as co-showrunners on the series.

Buecker directed the series premiere and continues to direct episodes of the series.