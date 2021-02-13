Emperor movie trailer

Emperor movie trailer - Plot synopsis: An action-packed epic set in the pre-Civil War South, this is the seldom told story of 19th century freedom fighter and forgotten hero, Shields "Emperor" Green.

Fighting to free his family and race from tyranny, Emperor - a descendant of African kings turned outlaw slave - fights his way north, joining forces with abolitionist John Brown for the daring raid on Harper's Ferry and helping to alter the course of American history.

An inspirational and timely story of courageous black history, starring Dayo Okeniyi (The Hunger Games), Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom, Vikings), Academy Award® Nominee James Cromwell (Babe, The Green Mile), Kat Graham (All Eyez On Me, The Vampire Diaries), and Academy Award® Nominee Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight, Nebraska).

