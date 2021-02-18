Mortal Kombat movie (2021)

Mortal Kombat movie (2021) Trailer HD - The Mortal Kombat movie reboot from director Simon McQuoid features the defenders of Earthrealm Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax Briggs and more entering the Mortal Kombat tournament to save the world from Shang Tsung, Sub-Zero, Mileena and other supernatural kombatants.

In MORTAL KOMBAT, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage -- or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down.

Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with.

Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark.

Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe.

But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana -- the immense power from within his soul -- in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Directed by Simon McQuoid starring Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, Josh Lawson, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber, Laura Brent, Elissa Cadwell, Daniel Nelson, Nathan Jones release date April 16, 2021 (in select theaters and on HBO MAX)