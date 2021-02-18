Top 20 WORST Mortal Kombat Finishers

When you’ve been in the game for nearly three decades, not every finisher is going to be an eye-opener.
For this list, we’re NOT focusing on the spectacular finishers the “Mortal Kombat” games are known for, but on those… less-than-stellar examples.
When you’ve been in the game for nearly three decades, not every finisher is going to be an eye-opener.
For this list, we’re NOT focusing on the spectacular finishers the “Mortal Kombat” games are known for, but on those… less-than-stellar examples.
Our countdown includes Kabal’s Balloon Head, Raiden’s Ultimate Overcharge, Goro & Reiko’s Torso Kick, Liu Kang’s Sore Throat, Reptile’s Invisible Fatality and more!