Strong earthquake jolts Delhi, Punjab, J&K | Epicentre Tajikistan | Oneindia News

A strong earthquake jolted north India on Friday sending tremors through Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi NCR.

The earthquake of intensity 5.9 struck at epicentre southeastern Tajikistan.

The earthquake originated at a depth of 92 km below the earth's surface allowing it to travel great distances.

However, initial reports suggesting the epicentre lay in Amritsar caused alarm.

