Amit Shah: Statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time | Oneindia News

Home Minister Amit Shah says statehood will be given to Jammu and Kashmir ‘at an appropriate time’.

‘Budget has a blend of stimulus measures and well-thought out reforms’ Nirmala Sitaraman responds to the criticism of the economic policy.

Day after resigning, ex- Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi says it would be a privilege to join BJP.

In a review petition against its judgement on Saheen Bagh protests, Supreme Court has observed that the right to protest cannot be any time and everywhere.

Rahul Gandhi says agri laws will benefit large corporate firms at the expense of farmers.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

