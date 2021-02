Glacier breaks: Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of situation in Uttarakhand| Oneindia News

The Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the Narendra Modi government will stand with the people of Uttarakhand and will extend every possible help in this difficult time.

He also informed that NDRF, ITBP teams have reached the spot for the rescue operations and the Air Force has been alerted and on standby.

#UttarakhandDisaster #Uttarakhand #GlacierBurst