Chamoli tragedy: PM Modi says he's in touch with Uttarakhand CM, Home Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the family who lost their loved ones in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, where glacier burst claimed lives of at least three people and more than 140 people are feared missing.

Prime Minister further said that he is continuously in touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to monitor the situation.