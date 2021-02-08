Chamoli tragedy: CM Rawat reviews rescue ops from ground zero

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat arrived at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on February 08.

He reviewed relief efforts and rescue operations following glacier burst in the area.

A flash flood triggered due to glacier burst on February 07 in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where at least 10 people have died and around 170 people are still missing.

While speaking to media, CM Rawat said, "A joint team of NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army is conducting a rescue operation.

The team has reached the 130-metre mark in Tapovan tunnel and it may take 2-3 hours to reach the T-point." "Efforts underway to safely rescue those who are stuck in the tunnel," he added.