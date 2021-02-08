Uttarakhand: Will power project be scrapped? Govt answers as rescue ops go on

Union power minister RK Singh visited Uttarakhand after a possible glacier burst led to flash floods and massive destruction.

Apart from devastation in riverside villages, an NTPC power project suffered huge losses pegged at Rs 1,500 crore as per early estimates.

Singh said that the project, slated to be commissioned by 2023, would not be scrapped.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took stock of rescue operations by visiting ground zero.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police is helping supply ration and other relief materials to villages cut off from the rest of the state after the floods swept away bridges.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda held a meeting with Members of Parliament from the hill state.

Watch the full video for more.