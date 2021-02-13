Ice skaters make most of frozen lake in England's picturesque Lake District

Ice skaters took advantage of the freezing temperatures with a socially distant round of exercise in the Lake District in Cumbria, northwest England on Saturday (February 13).

Ice skaters took advantage of the freezing temperatures with a socially distant round of exercise in the Lake District in Cumbria, northwest England on Saturday (February 13).

Video shows skaters on the frozen Gurnal Dubbs on Potters Fell.

Earlier in the week, Lake Windermere in the Lake District froze for the first time since 2009 while Scotland recorded an overnight temperature of -23C (-9.4F), the lowest in more than 25 years, as the Beast from the East hit much of the UK.