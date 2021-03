Operation Mad Ball Movie (1957) - Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs, Kathryn Grant

Operation Mad Ball Movie (1957) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In post-WW2 France, U.S. Army hospital private Hogan and Captain Lock try to outwit one another on issues such as wooing pretty nurses, accounting for missing medical supplies, organizing unauthorized dances and influencing their C.O.

Director: Richard Quine Writers: Arthur Carter, Jed Harris, Blake Edwards Stars: Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs, Kathryn Grant