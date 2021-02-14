A path to higher education and employment for refugees | Chrystina Russell

Out of the more than 70 million displaced people worldwide, only three percent have access to higher education.

The Global Education Movement (GEM) is on a mission to change that with the first large-scale initiative of its kind to help refugee learners get bachelor's degrees and create pathways toward employment.

Hear from students and the program's executive director, Chrystina Russell, about how GEM's flexible, competency-based model sets graduates up for success and empowerment wherever they are.