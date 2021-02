Donald Trump acquitted by US Senate, hints at possible political future | Oneindia News

Former US President Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday on all charges of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, after a majority of Senate Republicans closed ranks and refused to punish the former president in his historic second impeachment trial.

Trump welcomed the verdict denouncing the proceedings as yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.

#DonaldTrump #TrumpImpeachment #JoeBiden