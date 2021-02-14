Hammersmith Bridge illumated bright red in Valentine’s Day message to Government
Hammersmith Bridge in London has been illuminated bright red in a Valentine’s Day stunt aimed at highlighting ongoing delays to its repair.The 133-year-old west London bridge has been closed to traffic since April 2019 when cracks appeared in its pedestals.It then closed to pedestrian, cyclist and river traffic in August after a heatwave caused the faults to “significantly increase”.