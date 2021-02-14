England facing second Test defeat as India dominate in Chennai

England batting coach Graham Thorpe says conditions were 'challenging' after England were heading for seemingly inevitable defeat in the second Test against India.After dismissing the hosts for 329 in the first hour Joe Root’s side were taken down for just 134, their lowest ever first-innings score in India.
Belfast Telegraph
