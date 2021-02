Virat Kohli’s reaction creates a meme fest on Twitter | Oneindia News

Virat was clean bowled by England off-spinner Moeen Ali in the first innings of the second test match at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

But Twitteratis were more amused by Kohli’s reaction that followed.

He looked stunned as he stood in disbelief.

In the end, the third umpire confirmed it to be an out.

