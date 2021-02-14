Dozens injured as Japan suffers strong quake

Japanese officials warned of aftershocks on Sunday, following a strong earthquake in the Fukushima region that left over 100 people injured and many homes without water.
Adam Reed reports.
Japanese officials warned of aftershocks on Sunday, following a strong earthquake in the Fukushima region that left over 100 people injured and many homes without water.
Adam Reed reports.
Tokyo (AFP) Feb 14, 2021
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake off Fukushima in eastern Japan injured more than 100 people,..
A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan on Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was..
The same area was slammed by a tsunami, quake and nuclear disaster in March 2011.