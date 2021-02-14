Ireland suffer another Six Nations against France

Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title aspirations were prematurely ended as France underlined their status as tournament favourites by grinding out a 15-13 win in Dublin.The Irish suffered successive losses at the start of a Six Nations campaign for the first time following scores from Charles Ollivon and Damian Penaud, plus five points from the boot of Matthieu Jalibert.
Third Six Nations Covid-19 case as France players sent home for the week
Head coach Fabian Galthie tested positive on Tuesday and now forwards coach Williams Servat has returned a positive test