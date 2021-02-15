Wildlife rescue team recovers rare trafficked primates from smugglers in Indonesia

Environmental activists from the Center for Orangutan Protection (COP) in Indonesia, together with local police officers, confiscated a cargo of endangered primates on February 8.

Footage was taken at the Natural Resources Conservation Office, East Java, shows the recovered animals being cared for.

The animals were discovered being sold on social media sites and public transportation buses, and eight Javan Lutung Babies (Trachypithecus auratus), one Brontok Eagle (Nisaetus cirrhatus) and three Elang Paria (Milvus migrans) were recovered from two suspects.

Reportedly confiscated animals will undergo a rehabilitation program that will prepare them to be released into the wild.

According to Satria Wardhana, the captain of the APE Warrior team, one of the COP's Anti-Animal Trafficking Teams: "The large number of catches indicates the high demand for protected animals by 'lovers' or collectors.

In addition, the mushrooming community of primate lovers and reporters has also allegedly increased the demand for these animals in the market.

Don't buy any wildlife, it will break the chain of wildlife trade by itself."