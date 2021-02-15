Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 15, 2021

Thai protesters express dissatisfaction with air pollution in Chiang Mai

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:30s 0 shares 1 views
Thai protesters express dissatisfaction with air pollution in Chiang Mai
Thai protesters express dissatisfaction with air pollution in Chiang Mai

A group of activists held a protest on Sunday (February 14) in central Chiang Mai over air pollution in Thailand.

Footage from the event shows masked protesters and a dance performance.

A group of activists held a protest on Sunday (February 14) in central Chiang Mai over air pollution in Thailand.

Footage from the event shows masked protesters and a dance performance.

Levels of air pollution in Chiang Mai, a city in mountainous northern Thailand, have fluctuated at unhealthy levels in the past 72 hours - often over 100 on the air quality index.

You might like