Thai protesters express dissatisfaction with air pollution in Chiang Mai

Footage from the event shows masked protesters and a dance performance.

A group of activists held a protest on Sunday (February 14) in central Chiang Mai over air pollution in Thailand.

A group of activists held a protest on Sunday (February 14) in central Chiang Mai over air pollution in Thailand.

Footage from the event shows masked protesters and a dance performance.

Levels of air pollution in Chiang Mai, a city in mountainous northern Thailand, have fluctuated at unhealthy levels in the past 72 hours - often over 100 on the air quality index.