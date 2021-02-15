‘Act East Policy will make Assam more connected, employed’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the Act East Policy approach to create connectivity in Assam will make the state more energetic, contributing and employed.

“The Act East Policy is an approach to create connectivity to and within Assam, beyond to the north-east then to neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh but eventually push all the way by road, sea, air to Vietnam to Japan.

In doing so, we must appreciate that this will not only service greater economic activity but as demonstrated in other parts of the world, actually be a driver of it.

A more connected Assam will be a more energetic Assam, a more contributing Assam and a more employed Assam,” Jaishankar said.

The minister also reviewed JICA-assisted projects in Assam’s Guwahati.

He was accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki.

