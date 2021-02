Father of Claudia Lawrence dies with no answers on daughter

Peter Lawrence, the father of Claudia Lawrence has died without knowing what happened to his daughter after she went missing 12 years ago.

The 74-year-old died on Thursday following a short illness.

A family friend said Peter had not found it easy being thrown into the public limelight to campaign for answers around his daughter's disappearance.

Report by Etemadil.

