PM: Hitting vaccination target an 'unprecedented national achievement'

Boris Johnson said the vaccination programme continued to “power past” the targets set for it but warned it was not the time to ease up on efforts to tackle the virus.The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference: “This is an unprecedented national achievement but it is no moment to relax.“In fact it is the moment to accelerate because the threat from this virus remains very real.”Although more than 90% of over-70s had been vaccinated, some 60% of hospital patients with Covid-19 were under that age.