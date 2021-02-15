ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 43 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, February 15, 817 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That's according to the latest numbers from the indiana state department of health.

So far, nearly 650- thousand hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.

Another 19 people have died across the state, bringing the death toll to 11,765.

Here on a local level, 43 more tippecanoe county residents tested positive.

Deaths were also reported in fountain, howard and pulaski counties.

No more tippecanoe county residents died from the virus.

