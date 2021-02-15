STAND BY ME 2 DORAEMON Movie

STAND BY ME 2 DORAEMON Movie Trailer HD - Film celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Doraemon." This 3DCG animation recreates an episode about Nobita and his grandma from the original work.

STAND BY ME DORAEMON director Yamazaki Takashi returns to helm this sequel with Yagi Ryuichi as co-director.

Nobita (voice: Ohara Megumi) finds a teddy bear hand sewn by his beloved grandma (voice: Miyamoto Nobuko).

The memories trigger a torrent of tears for Nobita, who asks Doraemon (voice: Mizuta Wasabi) if they can use the time machine to visit the past.