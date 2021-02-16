Mayo girl's basketball pursuing perfection

The Spartans are a perfect 9-0 on the season.

Next./// thankfully?

"*?

"*?

"* basketb not subject to the whims of mother nature.

It is played on a polished wooden floor in a climately controlled gym.

Kimt news three sports director kaleb gillock joins us with a story about the mayo girls team coming off of a victory against red wing./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Spartans girls basketball team has dominated on the court this season.

Its success was planted a few years ago ?

"* ?*- and this year, ryan carpenter has his team ready for more.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has our story.xx two years ago ?

"*?

"* ryan carpenter was in his first year as mayo's head coach ?

"**- getting his feet wet?

"*?

"* ho to take the program to the next level.

"they really took our message from the beginning that this is a process."

That process has the spartans reaping the benefits in 2021 ?

"*?

"* mayo is 9?

"*0 this s seven of those wins are by double digits.

"one of the things we defined as the process, even this year the persisent pursuit of perfection.

Perfection is never attainable in sports, you're always going to have mistakes, but if you're constantly striving to be perfect, that pursuit is the process and the girls have really bought into that."

So far the spartans have been perfect ?

"*?

"* and it's the players work ethic that stands out to him.

"we don't take days off, every day in practice is a grind, we're working hard and they just put in tons of time, not only in practice but on their own.

This season is kind of the culminating effort of that."

Mayo has a veteran squad ?

"*?*- highlighted by six foot four senior anna miller.

The drake bulldog commit said playing together with the same supporting cast for the past three years ?

"*?

"* it's speci see the hard work pay off.

"it's been really fun to see and i think we've worked really hard for that and definitely just putting work in the offseason and we just got back from weights so we work hard."

The spartans could be on another collision course with farmington ?

"*?

"* the tw in a nailbiter during last year's section title game.

But as cliche as it may sound?

"*?*- carpenter isn't looking ahead that far just yet.

"the goal is to take it just one game at a time.

Obviously everyone has that same goal at the end of the year and that's to make the state tournament.

If we are consistently pursuing that perfection that we talk about, the results are going to take care of (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Will look to keep their undefeated season