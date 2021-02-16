2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Interior Design

Ford, America’s truck leader, created an off-road icon in 2009 when it introduced the desert racing-inspired F-150 Raptor.

It was designed to not only speed over rough terrain, but also to jump and catch air.

And today, it’s born again with an all-new third-generation F-150 Raptor that takes the mechanical and technical brilliance and precision of Raptor and infuses it with enhanced connected technology that means the experience of owning one will only improve over time.

F-150 Raptor has eclipsed the sales of other well-known performance icons.

Over the last four years, the previous-generation Raptor cumulatively outsold Porsche’s entire lineup of sports cars and also outsold Chevrolet’s Corvette.

A high-performance off-road pickup is defined by its suspension, and the all-new F-150 Raptor debuts with completely redesigned running gear.

It is reengineered with an all-new five-link rear suspension developed specifically for Raptor, designed to deliver more control and power to the ground with greater confidence over rough terrain at high speeds.